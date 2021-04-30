Don’t lose hope while waiting for justice
The wheels of justice might turn slowly for some, but turn they do.
This was the case in the high court in Gqeberha this week when one man was found guilty and four others were handed hefty sentences in two separate cases — both involving elderly women...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.