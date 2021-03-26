Opinion

Government dithering over vaccination programme

By Sangxa Rozani - 26 March 2021

Recently a Twitter user who claimed to be stricken with cystic fibrosis put up a post asking for funding for an important test she needed.

The disease is life-threatening as it damages the lungs and digestive system, making them susceptible to infections...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...

Most Read

X