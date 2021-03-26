Nelson Mandela Bay’s RDP housing squeeze to worsen
Bhisho’s R140m allocation to city expected to build just 1,000 homes
About 1,000 RDP houses are likely to be built in Nelson Mandela Bay in the 2021/2022 financial year — yet a housing backlog of 80,000 remains.
The Eastern Cape human settlements department has only allocated an amount of R140m to build RDP houses in the metro in the next 12 months...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.