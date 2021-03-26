Nelson Mandela Bay’s RDP housing squeeze to worsen

Bhisho’s R140m allocation to city expected to build just 1,000 homes

PREMIUM

About 1,000 RDP houses are likely to be built in Nelson Mandela Bay in the 2021/2022 financial year — yet a housing backlog of 80,000 remains.



The Eastern Cape human settlements department has only allocated an amount of R140m to build RDP houses in the metro in the next 12 months...

