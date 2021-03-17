Opinion

Pit latrine shame has plagued us for decades

Editorial Comment None 17 March 2021

Pit latrines are possibly SA education’s biggest embarrassment and an indictment not only of the schooling system, but also the dignity of those forced to use them.

And no, this is not a democratic SA problem. It is an issue that goes back decades...

