Mayor should beware of knee-jerk decisions

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga is fast earning a reputation as a leader whose administration shoots from the hip.



In the three months that Bhanga has been at the helm, the coalition government has made two questionable decisions: demolishing some braai stands along the Gqeberha beachfront and imposing water-flow restrictors on ratepayers without a thorough communication drive...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.