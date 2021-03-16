Mayor should beware of knee-jerk decisions
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga is fast earning a reputation as a leader whose administration shoots from the hip.
In the three months that Bhanga has been at the helm, the coalition government has made two questionable decisions: demolishing some braai stands along the Gqeberha beachfront and imposing water-flow restrictors on ratepayers without a thorough communication drive...
