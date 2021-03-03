Take time to make your voice heard on name changes

It has been about a week since sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that he had gazetted the name changes of a few towns and airports in the Eastern Cape. It infuriated many but was welcomed by many others too. Since then, some politicians, business folk and residents have spoken at length about what they believe was a flawed process.



This newspaper has, however, reported on this matter every step of the way — from the time the process kicked off in 2016. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.