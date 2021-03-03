City forward Jesus is a 'joy of a guy', says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus' impact in Tuesday night's 4-1 Premier League win at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers after the Brazilian's brace sent them 15 points clear at the top of the table.

City took an early lead through an own goal from Wolves defender Leander Dendoncker before the visitors found the equaliser around the hour mark through Conor Coady.

But Jesus put City back in control with an 80th-minute strike before Riyad Mahrez added another. The 23-year-old Jesus completed his double in injury time to wrap up City's 21st straight win in all competitions.

"You cannot imagine how happy we are when Gabriel can score the goals he does," Guardiola said of the striker who has 11 goals and three assists in 27 games for City in all competitions this season.

"You cannot imagine how many things, that people don't realise, he does for the team. How he helps us in our first pressing and intensity, he's a joy of a guy.

"We know it's not in the statistic, it's not in the highlights, but the influence in our games, what he does and (people) never realise he does, is amazing."

Pep Guardiola's side took the lead in the 15th minute through an own goal from Wolves defender Dendoncker who stretched out a leg and turned the ball into the net as he tried to cut out a low cross from Riyad Mahrez.

City thought they had a two-goal lead to take into the interval but Aymeric Laporte's 44th-minute effort was ruled out for offside.

The impressive Mahrez then caused more chaos running in from the left and Bernardo Silva's shot was pushed out by Portuguese compatriot Rui Patricio and the City midfielder put his follow-up over the bar.

City kept up the pressure after the break, Kevin De Bruyne had a low shot turned wide by Patricio and then Mahrez cut in on to his left and blasted goalwards but the Wolves keeper saved well again.

Wolves had threatened little, but managed to draw level in the 61st minute with a diving header from Conor Coady, throwing himself at a perfectly delivered free kick from deep by Joao Moutinho.

Yet City didn't panic and continued to push forward in their relentless, passing-and-moving waves, and eventually they were rewarded.

Jesus restored City's lead in the 80th minute, driving home after Wolves failed to clear a low ball into the box from Kyle Walker.

Mahrez slotted home the third in the final minute after some sloppy Wolves defending and then Jesus added his second in stoppage time after an offside decision was overturned by VAR.

Despite extending the club's record run of wins in all competitions to 21, the most for an English top-flight team, Guardiola was in no mood to talk about the title being in the bag.

"Manchester United. That's all we care (about now)," he said.

"The champions are Liverpool, the crown belongs to them. We are in the best position right now to take them out and we are going to try but they are the champions.

"There are 33 points to play for."

- Reuters