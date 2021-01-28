SA’s rugby pride at stake in Cup final
Saturday’s Carling Currie Cup rugby final at Loftus is a golden opportunity for the star-studded Bulls and Sharks teams to showcase all that is good about SA rugby.
A dazzling final will help silence a growing band of critics who have become increasingly vocal about the standard of play served up so far...
