Mokhele has found his footing at Chippa

PREMIUM

Chippa United midfielder Maloisane Mokhele has made an impressive start to the DStv Premiership since joining the soccer league in October last year.



Before linking up with the Chilli Boys this season Mokhele spent eight years playing for SAB League side Barcelona and in 2018 he joined the Bloemfontein Celtic development side in the ABC Motsepe League...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.