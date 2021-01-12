US avoids full-on coup provoked by Trump

PREMIUM

On January 6, the US came as close to a full-on coup that several countries around the world had experienced over decades.



An insurrection, provoked by Donald Trump, and led by white supremacists, ethno-nationalist, and far-right wingers in the US, charged the US legislature (the Capitol) last Wednesday, and showed the world the ugliness that lies below the surface of that country. ..

