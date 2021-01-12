Opinion

US avoids full-on coup provoked by Trump

PREMIUM
Ismail Lagardien Columnist 12 January 2021

On  January 6, the US came as close to a full-on coup that several countries around the world had experienced over decades.

An insurrection, provoked by Donald Trump, and led by white supremacists, ethno-nationalist, and far-right wingers in the US, charged the US legislature (the Capitol) last Wednesday, and showed the world the ugliness that lies below the surface of that country. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in COVID-19 response
EFF vs Bheki Cele: What you need to know about the criminal charges

Most Read

X