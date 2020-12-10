Opinion

United effort needed to stamp out stock theft

Editorial Comment None 10 December 2020

Last month, police minister Bheki Cele announced that 26,322 sheep and 14,000 cattle had been stolen in SA over a three-month period, with more than 7,000 cases of stock theft opened.

It was a serious problem that required serious attention, Cele said at the time...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X