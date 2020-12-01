Festive season to kick off without fireworks
For the first time in 15 years, there will be no fireworks displays in Nelson Mandela Bay to mark the opening of the festive season and New Year’s Eve this year.
The Kouga municipality in the Sarah Baartman region has also suspended its Opening of the Season and December 31 fireworks displays...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.