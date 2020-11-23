Rogue leaders bent on destroying democracy for their own ends

The similarities between former president Jacob Zuma and US president Donald Trump are uncanny. The two are enraged and live in fear of the multitude of criminal charges that lie in their future. To protect themselves, and for their own megalomanic reasons, they are prepared to bring down their countries’ institutions and put democracy in serious danger.



Trump has lost 31 of 33 court applications trying to overturn various election results that show he has fairly and squarely lost to Joe Biden. He is out of options, with an increasing number of his supporters beginning to speak of a future without him...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.