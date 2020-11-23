Don’t mess up our drinking water
Safe drinking water is a basic human right — but one which Nelson Mandela Bay has failed to provide before, and again recently.
Last week, it emerged that 119 of 287 samples of the Bay’s water between July and August did not pass muster...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.