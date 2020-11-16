Politicians should honour Makwetu by walking his talk and doing their jobs
It's enough to make one’s blood boil. Politicians fell over each other last week to sing the praises of Kimi Makwetu, the hugely respected auditor-general, after he died of lung cancer.
Makwetu deserved every bit of praise he received. He was that rarest of civil servants: dedicated, hard-working, committed to excellence and as straight as an arrow...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.