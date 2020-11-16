Municipality’s stonewalling must stop
Nearly a year after now-deceased Mongameli Bobani was ousted as Bay mayor, the city is still rudderless and adrift.
Major roads throughout the city are bedevilled by potholes, the water issues continue and residents have been forced to clean up and maintain their neighbourhoods and even the beachfront areas...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.