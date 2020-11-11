Delivering on reform will be key at investment conference
There is no overestimating how a lack of stable energy supply has fed into SA’s anaemic growth rate over the past six years
One of the successes of President Cyril Ramaphosa during his time in office has been generating conversation around the investment potential of the country, something that rarely occurred in the final years of his predecessor’s administration.
Next week, for the third straight year, he will host an investment conference to showcase the vast number of investment opportunities that do exist in our country and garner support for his economic revival efforts...
