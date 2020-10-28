Nelson Mandela Bay’s stadiums worth protecting against vandals

It is not a secret that sports stadiums in Nelson Mandela Bay are underdeveloped, especially in previously disadvantaged communities.

The Herald has, for years, highlighted how budding sports stars are forced to play in rough and sometimes overgrown fields.

But this has not stopped them playing soccer, rugby, cricket or any other sport, and in the process staying away from crime and other social ills.

This is why it gets troublesome when infrastructure already built is vandalised as that effectively delays the levelling of playing fields.

While the municipality is partly to blame for the vandalism of the stadiums since there are no security guards manning them, communities also have to shoulder the blame.

In an ideal world, communities protect projects built for them.