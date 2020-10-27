Vandals strip Bay stadiums bare

Wolfson, Dan Qeqe and WJ de Wet facilities falling apart, infested with criminals and drug users

Stadiums in Nelson Mandela Bay are under siege from vandals, who are stripping them of cables, electricity boxes and fences.



While the damage to the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele, Dan Qeqe in Zwide and the WJ de Wet Stadium in Despatch have not been quantified, the amount is likely going to run into millions of rand...

