Andile Lungisa and the creation of a martyr
A scene in Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre, one of the most famous romance novels of all time, has been replaying itself in my mind for the past two weeks.
In the scene that takes place at Moor House, where Jane has been staying after leaving Thornfield broken-hearted, she is proposed to by her cousin St John Rivers, shortly before he is to leave for duty in India. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.