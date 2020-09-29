Just R35m out of R233m used as metro’s critical water shortage worsens
Nelson Mandela Bay underspends on drought aid
As Nelson Mandela Bay edges ever closer to a water disaster, it has spent just R35m of the R233m allocated to it by the national government to solve the problem.
This is according to a senior provincial government official, in response to questions on drought funding and the increasingly dire situation in the parched western region of the Eastern Cape...
