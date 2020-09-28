Real news matters amid twin pandemics of Covid-19 and fake news

More than 120 newsrooms from around the world will come together on Monday to mark World News Day, including journalists from Toronto to Taipei, Spain to Singapore.

This, however, is not an occasion for journalists to pat themselves on the back for the work they do.

Rather, the focus is on how journalists go about reporting on issues that matter to their audiences.

In the face of the Covid-19 outbreak, audiences have been turning to professional journalists like never before.

They want answers on how to stay safe, as well as how to safeguard their jobs.

They need to know the facts.

They need help separating fact from fiction amid the pandemic of fake news that has also gone viral.

They are looking to people they can trust to help them join the dots, to make sense of these bewildering times.

At a time when so much has been turned on its head, this much has become clear: Real news matters. The truth matters. Objectivity matters. Balance and fairness matter.

In short, quality journalism matters.

These are hallmarks of professional newsrooms.

These newsrooms strive to tell the stories that matter to the communities they serve.

Consider these examples. In March, the Brazilian media group 100 Fronteiras told the story of the trauma caused by the sudden closing of the International Friendship Bridge between the towns of Ciudad del Este in Paraguay and Foz do Iguaçu in Brazil.

“Many families had to split up. People who live in Foz, but have relatives on the other side of the bridge and now only see themselves through the cellphone screen.

“Never before in the history of the world has a hug been so desired.

“Yes, people really only value it after they can’t.

“Now we are feeling it in our skin and it hurts.”

On the other side of the earth, a similar story of separation and loss was playing out.

In my hometown, Singapore, the land-bridge popularly called the Causeway that many use to cross into Johor Bahru in Malaysia, also had to be shut down to stem the spread of the virus.

Families, workers, businesses and communities, that had been intertwined for decades, were suddenly left bereft of each another.

Their stories were told in the pages of The Straits Times.