Hope disappears in a puff of demon-summoning chalk dust

Almost two-thirds of young Americans don’t know how many Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, more than half cannot name a concentration camp, and one in 10 believes the victims of the Holocaust were to blame for their own genocide.



These were some of the more dramatic findings in a study conducted across the US by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which interviewed 10,000 Americans between the ages of 18 and 39...

