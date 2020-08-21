Beatrice Mtetwa a shining light among human rights lawyers

PREMIUM

If, in these quasi-apocalyptic times, there were to be a type of Noah’s ark rerun, but instead of saving pairs of animals to repopulate a post-flood Earth only the most exceptional representative of every profession and skill set were to be saved for a post-pandemic world, there would probably be little disagreement that the place reserved for the human rights lawyer would have to be filled by Zimbabwean Beatrice Mtetwa.



Not only is she supremely skilled. She’s brave and fearless and indefatigable...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.