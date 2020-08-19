Doubts over SA Rugby World Cup bid
News that SA rugby bosses may not be keen to throw their name into the hat to host either the 2027 or 2031 Rugby World Cups will be a bitter pill for fans to swallow.
One of the reasons put forward for SA’s possible reticence to stage the global showpiece is the R2bn guarantee that is involved...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.