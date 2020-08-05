Power in Bay chaotic and overly ‘leveraged’
The resignation of ANC councillor Andile Lungisa from the Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee could have been construed as a step towards simplifying the murky political relations in the municipality.
However, the swift appointment of Mongameli Bobani despite the wishes of regional ANC leaders suggests much more is at play in council than meets the eye...
