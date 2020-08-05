Court tells home affairs to let Chinese man back into SA for birth of his child

A Chinese man was forced to take home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to court after his department refused to allow the man back into SA ahead of the birth of his child.

The man and his South African husband regard Cape Town as their home, but they were in China when the country went into lockdown.

Their baby is expected to arrive in September in Bloemfontein, where the surrogate mother lives.

The man’s husband was given the all-clear by home affairs to return, while he was given a spousal visa.

The home affairs department did not give reasons why his application to enter SA was denied, despite his having been granted a visa 10 days before.