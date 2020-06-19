Is PE Central a lost cause?

Many Port Elizabeth residents still today ask questions — yes, some have understandably given up — about the current state of Central, the original centre of town.



This area is roughly delineated by Russell Road, Rink Street , the Baakens Valley and Govan Mbeki Road, not excluding the town square and areas around the city hall where buildings with substantial architectural and tourism value are located...

