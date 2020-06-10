Health system cannot afford alcohol frenzy

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane confirmed on Monday that Bhisho was writing to the national government, seeking approval of its request to reimpose the ban on the sale of alcohol in the Eastern Cape.

Mabuyane’s request came barely a week after the resumption of liquor sales, which were outlawed under the national coronavirus lockdown on March 27.

It is hard to fault the premier’s position. One needs only look at the headlines over the past week — “Nightmare at hospitals as alcohol takes its toll” being just one of them — to see that he has a point.

Beyond that headline is the experience of health professionals who have had to deal with the inevitable consequences of the unbanning of liquor sales.

One of them, Tygerberg Hospital’s head of surgery and the trauma unit, professor Elmin Steyn, said the effects of excessive alcohol consumption combined with an influx of Covid-19 cases had “massively” reduced access to medical care for other people.

“We have seen an explosion in stabbings, accidents and assaults. It’s a nightmare. All are linked to unbanning alcohol,” the specialist said.