Blessings from a distance as church conducts drive-through communion

Online worshipping has become somewhat the norm of late, but popular Port Elizabeth pastor George Georgiou took things to a whole new level when he introduced drive-through communion for his parishioners at the weekend.



The novel idea, already made popular in the US, was such a success that it will now become a weekly event at Father’s House Church during level 3 of the lockdown...

