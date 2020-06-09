City must claw back arrears somehow

It was in November 2016 that the then DA-led coalition government took the decision to block the prepaid electricity meters of residents or businesses whose accounts were in arrears.



At the time, if you owed the city more than R200, you would not be able to buy electricity until the account was settled or an arrangement made to pay it off...

