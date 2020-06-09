City must claw back arrears somehow
It was in November 2016 that the then DA-led coalition government took the decision to block the prepaid electricity meters of residents or businesses whose accounts were in arrears.
At the time, if you owed the city more than R200, you would not be able to buy electricity until the account was settled or an arrangement made to pay it off...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.