The things we have lost

PREMIUM

Living in lockdown allows us all to be a little crazy, so sing the popular Bastille song aloud with me: “These are the things, the things we lost, the things we lost in the virus, virus, virus.”



That post-pandemic world we are all trying to envisage without the help of alcohol and nicotine is proving very elusive, to be sure. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.