Aspen confirms first Covid-19 case

Aspen Pharmacare’s SA manufacturing operations has confirmed an employee at its Port Elizabeth site has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Friday by Group Operating Officer for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Lorraine Hill, the company confirmed that the employee is self-isolating and receiving the necessary medical attention.

"Management is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with the employee and his family.

"As a precautionary measure, we have sent home about 50 employees who worked on the shift in the same unit for self-isolation pending test results," Hill said.

The site currently employs more than 2,100 people.

Hill said production in the affected unit as well as several common areas have been suspended for 48 hours for professional deep-cleaning and sanitisation and will be professionally disinfected.

"We are monitoring the situation daily, putting the health, safety and security of our employees, customers, and communities first," Hill said.

"We are closely monitoring developments and taking guidance from the government and public health officials."

According to him the rest of the manufacturing facilities in the Port Elizabeth and East London sites would continue production of medication.

" Millions of South Africans who depend on our industry’s uninterrupted operations for their health and survival."

"Our business implemented additional cleaning and sanitisation routines, focusing on hightouch surfaces, and took steps to restrict visitors to our facilities.

"The Covid-19 preventative measures bolster existing stringent international food and drug standards in our business, that are audited frequently by regulatory authorities from South Africa, United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Australia and others," Hill said.