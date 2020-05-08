Intimidation used to push self-enrichment scheme through council

PREMIUM

Following its conclusion on 8 October 2018 that the Regional Executive Committee (REC) had become dysfunctional, the provincial executive of the party decided to dissolve it. The REC refused to disband. The REC’s defiance found support from SMMEs, who had organised themselves into the Black Business Caucus (BBC).



The BBC held public meetings in support of the disbanded REC, and prevented the newly announced Regional Task Team (RTT) from entering the party’s regional office, Matomela House. The office remained shut for the most part of November and December 2018...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.