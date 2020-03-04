When yet another grand plan comes to naught

PREMIUM

For several years, this newspaper and many others have reported on the government’s plans to build what came to be known as Project Mthombo, a huge oil refinery at Coega that would expand SA’s fuel capacity and be the answer to the Eastern Cape jobs crisis.



It never got off the ground and with the latest news — that Nelson Mandela Bay has lost out as the preferred venue for the Saudi Arabian firm willing to invest — it looks like it never will. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.