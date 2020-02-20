Behaviour shows how little politicians care

PREMIUM

There can be no clearer display of disdain for the fight against gender-based violence than the behaviour of some members of parliament on Tuesday.



What was meant to be a debate on the content of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address typically kicked off with a chaotic screaming match, with ANC and EFF MPs vying to outdo each other on the language and tactics of disruption...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.