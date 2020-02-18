Aussies next up for improving Proteas

PREMIUM

South Africa’s endless cricketing summer continues with a whistle-stop tour by an Australian side keen to put things right after the controversy surrounding their last visit to these shores.



The Aussies are braced for a hostile reception as they return to SA for the first time since the “Sandpapergate” ball-tampering scandal that rocked world cricket...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.