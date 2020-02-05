Lawlessness and thuggery becoming a norm in SA
In the middle of a busy intersection, in peak-hour traffic in Walmer, a man wearing a balaclava walked up to a vehicle driven by Zola Matiwane and fired shots yesterday morning.
Matiwane, a veteran traffic officer, died at the scene...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.