Ramaphosa faces his expropriation without compensation Rubicon
You will know by now, surely, that January 31 is the deadline for public comment or objections to proposed changes to the constitution to enable the state to expropriate private property without compensation.
It’s there on the DA website as you land on it: “Last chance to protect our property rights!” it says in a heading that’s the first thing you see...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.