January 8 statements just a litany of promises never kept

It boggles the mind why journalists, analysts, business leaders and so many others who are interested in the future of our country still listen to the ANC’s January 8 statements. These long, wordy statements are worse than election manifestos: produced with much fanfare and discarded within minutes of being read out.



I am not going to even pretend to analyse this past weekend’s speech delivered in Kimberley. I am going back to 2018 to illustrate my point...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.