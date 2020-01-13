January 8 statements just a litany of promises never kept
It boggles the mind why journalists, analysts, business leaders and so many others who are interested in the future of our country still listen to the ANC’s January 8 statements. These long, wordy statements are worse than election manifestos: produced with much fanfare and discarded within minutes of being read out.
I am not going to even pretend to analyse this past weekend’s speech delivered in Kimberley. I am going back to 2018 to illustrate my point...
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.