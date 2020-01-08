SA’s 2020 is full of bad juju
Astrology, they say, is making a comeback, its comforting fantasies dusted off and tried on by millions of millennials like a faded kaftan found under a pile of Carpenters LPs.
At least, that’s what I’ve read. I don’t know if it is true. I have very little interest in astrology or the things people say about it. This is because I am an Aquarius, and therefore spend most of my time on a higher astral plane, concerned with more elevated vibrations. ..
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.