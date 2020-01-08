SA’s 2020 is full of bad juju

Astrology, they say, is making a comeback, its comforting fantasies dusted off and tried on by millions of millennials like a faded kaftan found under a pile of Carpenters LPs.



At least, that’s what I’ve read. I don’t know if it is true. I have very little interest in astrology or the things people say about it. This is because I am an Aquarius, and therefore spend most of my time on a higher astral plane, concerned with more elevated vibrations. ..

