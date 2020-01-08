Chippa chase vital points against Leopards

Chippa United striker Augustine Kwem says their Absa Premiership fixture against Black Leopards is of utmost importance as they continue to fight for survival in the league.



The Port Elizabeth football club will be chasing three points when they play wounded and relegation-threatened Lidoda Duvha at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday (kickoff 7.30pm)...

