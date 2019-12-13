Tweeks here is that no truth Friday in’the s Mzansi rumour Super that League Cricket South Africa’s stumbling around in the dark has anything to do with Eskom’s challenges.

Cricket’s mess is of its own doing, and its shortcomings have dominated the news and social media so much in the past two playoff has been relegated to a sideshow.

Contrary to what some administrators have portrayed, cricket should first be about the public, then the players, followed by whatever sponsors are daring enough to stick with the beleaguered national body at the moment.

Perhaps then, and only then, should we be subjected to the ramblings of head-in-the-sand board members who are said to be paid R400,000 each to attend meetings during the year.

For the cricket-loving public, Friday night’s playoff between the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Tshwane Spartans promises to have fans on the edge of their seats.

If the round-robin matches are anything to go by, patrons can expect a tightly contested affair.

Giants captain Jon-Jon Smuts is well aware of the danger the Spartans pose with the likes of AB de Villiers, Lungi Ngidi and Morne Morkel in their arsenal.

It is for this reason that Smuts this week called upon the Bay’s public to get behind the team, fill the St George’s Park Stadium and support his side as they attempt to clinch a berth in Monday’s final against the Rocks in Paarl.

Close sporting events are often swung by the influence of the “12th man” and the Giants are hoping the fans do exactly that for them on Friday.

Yes, this is a CSA competition, albeit one that is haemorrhaging money and one that some believe should be boycotted.

But the players are innocent pawns and therefore deserve the support of spectators.

The show must go on despite this inglorious shambles.