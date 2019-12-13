We can ensure the best we have to offer rises to the top

On weekdays I prefer working out at the gym sometime between 11am and 1pm.



That way I break my day. I can be super productive in the morning, pushing to get things done before I head off and then super productive in the afternoon again after I am back and filled with all the good stuff that flows around in my veins after pumping iron for an hour or so...

