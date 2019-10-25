Critics may relish the DA’s implosion, but it is a national crisis

Wednesday’s wait is over. Thursday’s resignations have been accepted. The Zille wrecking ball has swung to a stop. And as the dust settles, one thing is now very clear: as of this moment, SA does not have a viable, long-term opposition party.



Critics might argue that we haven’t had one for some time. Jacob Zuma’s ANC was an all-you-could eat buffet for opposition politicians: one only needed to stand opposite that bloated, corrupt, contemptible mess to look like Angela Merkel crossed with Superman...

