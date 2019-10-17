Struggling SA must dig deep to prevent clean sweep

With questions regarding unity among team members being raised and poor on-field form, the Proteas will be desperate to salvage lost pride when the third Test against India starts in Ranchi on Saturday.



India, thanks to their huge win by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test in Pune, have already wrapped up the three-match series with ease...

