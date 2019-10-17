Grey High boarding school shenanigans under scrutiny

Panicked voice notes sent by grade 8 boys trying to avoid “whacks” by matrics in the Grey High boarding school in Mill Park have emerged in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations and assault charges.



While the prominent Port Elizabeth school has dealt with the assault accusations through an internal disciplinary hearing — in which seven matrics pleaded guilty — the matter is still far from over, with police conducting separate investigations. ..

