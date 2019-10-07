Mugabe’s exaltation a betrayal
The noisy blue light convoys and the private jets ferrying African leaders to and from Harare, Zimbabwe, over the past month have now departed.
They came, they sang the praises of the country’s late former president, Robert Mugabe, and they have now left the Zimbabwe of food and fuel shortages behind...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.