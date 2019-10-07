‘Burrowing like dinosaurs’ to find water

PREMIUM

The desperate quest for groundwater in the Karoo can be compared with the way the dinosaurs started to burrow 230-million years ago, Gift of the Givers geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald said.



“Just as they burrowed to escape heat and drought, we are doing the same thing to look for water,” he said...

