‘Burrowing like dinosaurs’ to find water
The desperate quest for groundwater in the Karoo can be compared with the way the dinosaurs started to burrow 230-million years ago, Gift of the Givers geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald said.
“Just as they burrowed to escape heat and drought, we are doing the same thing to look for water,” he said...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.