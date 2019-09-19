At least let us watch the Springbok games
If there was any doubt as to just how bad things are at the national public broadcaster, it is now clear for all to see with just a day to go before the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
The cash-strapped SABC could not afford the R420m price tag to buy the sub-licence from SuperSport to be able to broadcast the World Cup, and now the majority of South Africans will not get the opportunity to watch the Springboks in action...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.