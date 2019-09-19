At least let us watch the Springbok games

PREMIUM

If there was any doubt as to just how bad things are at the national public broadcaster, it is now clear for all to see with just a day to go before the 2019 Rugby World Cup.



The cash-strapped SABC could not afford the R420m price tag to buy the sub-licence from SuperSport to be able to broadcast the World Cup, and now the majority of South Africans will not get the opportunity to watch the Springboks in action...

